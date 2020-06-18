Sick Riffs: Ben Lee of actor/musician duo Radnor and Lee shows you the gorgeous acoustic line of Welcome to Our House

Sick Riffs #62: It's no secret that many high-profile actors are also talented guitar players - we recently charted nine of 'em. Two who didn't appear on the list, but perhaps should have, are Josh Radnor - best known for playing Ted Mosby on How I Met Your Mother - and Ben Lee - primarily a musician, but with an acting credit playing the lead protagonist in Australian film The Rage in Placid Lake. Both make up indie-folk duo Radnor and Lee.

The pair have released one album to date, with a follow-up entitled Golden State scheduled to drop tomorrow, June 19, 2020. Here, Lee joins us for this special episode of Sick Riffs to show you how to play the record's closing track, Welcome to Our House.

He plays a Maton EBG808TE Tommy Emmanuel signature acoustic guitar through a 1961 Sears Silvertone 1482 amp and a Tech 21 Sansamp Classic SA1 acoustic simulator pedal.

“This has obviously been a very strange time for me, like everyone else," Lee says. "However, one of the main things that I have been reassured by during this experience is a new confidence in the power of vibe-y positive music.

"So many people have relied on music to get them through this and lift their spirits. It is a reminder of the healing power of songs."

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.