Sick Riffs: Chris "The Doctor" Black plays through the carnival-themed riffs of Raven Black's Darkest Pit

Sick Riffs #89: We love a bit of theatrical metal, and LA's Raven Black deliver it plentifully. Adopting the stage names Raven, Muppet, The Doctor and Stitches and donning some pretty out-there get-ups, the quartet are as devoted to their visuals as they are their heavy-as-hell sound.

Guitarist Chris Black (aka "The Doctor") joins Guitar World today for an exclusive playthrough of Darkest Pit, taken from the band's upcoming record, The Key - scheduled to be released later this year. The track contains a plethora of carnival-themed riffs for your viewing pleasure.

Black plays a rather striking glow-in-the-dark Mayones Regius electric guitar through a Kemper amp modeler - which is running a PRS Archon profile.

“We were scheduled to start a 40-date tour with In This Moment, Black Veil Brides and Ded on March 24," the guitarist says. "As the date got closer we were holding tour rehearsals in Michigan while simultaneously watching COVID-19 spread across the country.

"When we finally got word that the tour was being postponed there had been so many cancellations that I can’t say we were surprised, but still incredibly bummed out. It felt like we were going to lose the traction we had accumulated over the last 3 years of touring nonstop.

"I have no idea what the future holds for the music industry post-COVID, but I know we are going to continue to grind and put out our best musically, and when this tour is rescheduled the energy at these shows will be massive!"

