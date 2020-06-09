Sick Riffs: Joseph Morinelli teaches you the stadium-shattering solo to Joywave's Like a Kennedy

Sick Riffs #55: Joywave's 2020 album Possession is an electronica-infused journey of pop-inspired melodies and arrangements, and crammed with noteworthy moments of guitar work, especially the guitar solo to opener Like A Kennedy. In today's installment of Sick Riffs, Joseph Morinelli joins us out of his self-isolation studio (aka bedroom) to teach you the solo in full.

In the video, Morinelli plays a Fender Custom Shop David Gilmour NOS Strat electric guitar with a combination of Seymour Duncan and Fender Custom Shop single-coil pickups. He plays this through a Fender Hot Rod Deville 4x10 combo amp and a rather diverse pedalboard. This consists of an Ibanez TS9 Tube Screamer overdrive, an Eventide H9 multi-effects and a Fulltone Fat Boost.

"I know many of you were looking forward to coming out and seeing us perform on our headline run this Spring," the guitarist says. "But due to the way that things have been playing out in the recent weeks, i think we'll have to wait a little longer before we can do that.

"There are links below where you can keep yourself occupied in the meantime and purchase or stream Possession."

Support Joywave

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.