Sick Riffs: Learn Unleash the Archers' power metal freight train The Matriarch

Sick Riffs #41: Power metal has never been quite so exciting. New bands continue to appear, boasting unparalleled musicianship and a jaw-dropping ability to play a thousand notes-per-minute (not quite, but it certainly feels so).

One such band is Canada's Unleash the Archers. They've built a solid presence within the community, recently touring with the likes of the genre's giants, DragonForce. Guitarist Andrew Kingsley joins us in today's episode to show you the riff behind one of the groups biggest tracks, The Matriarch.

He plays a Vigilant Super Tele electric guitar fitted with Devin Townsend Fishman Fluence pickups running through a Fractal Audio Axe FX 2 amp modeller.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has drastically impacted our lives," says Kingsley. "We had to end our tour with DragonForce after only six shows, with ten more still to go. This resulted in loss of income that would have paid off the various debts that touring and being in a band incurs.

"Aside from the financial aspect, there is the existential side to it as well. We all have friends and family that could and are going to be affected by this, and there is a growing sense of unease and anxiety that is building within everybody. It's tough to say what the world will be like when this is all over, and what it means for the music and entertainment industry."

Support Unleash the Archers

https://label.napalmrecords.com/unleash-the-archers

https://www.indiemerchstore.com/b/unleash-the-archers

https://www.facebook.com/UnleashTheArchers/

https://www.instagram.com/unleashthearchers/?hl=en

https://twitter.com/UnleashArchers

https://www.paypal.me/unleashthearchers

https://open.spotify.com/artist/6irKXFXk2sPNmHtKqmrfuU

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/unleash-the-archers/337026140

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.