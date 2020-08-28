Sick Riffs: Mason and Spencer Hoffman teach you both electric and acoustic parts of Honyock's dreamy Sanity of Man

Sick Riffs #111: In today's episode of Sick Riffs, Mason and Spencer Hoffman - vocalists/multi-instrumentalists of California four-piece Honyock - show you how to play the outro section of Sanity of Man, taken from the band's latest EP, #13.

It's a dreamy dose of Americana-esque soft rock, and contains an easy-to-grasp chord progression, so you'll be playing along in no time. If you've got an acoustic and an electric, you can take it a step further and learn both rhythm and lead parts.

Mason plays an Eastman AC710 acoustic guitar while Spencer plays a modified 2003 Gibson Melody Maker electric guitar through a Vox AC15HW1X amp. Pedals used include a Classy Jen Fuzz and the Boss PS-6 Harmonist.

"For us, like many musicians, coronavirus has disrupted any possible revenue from playing shows in the foreseeable future," the brothers say. "Not being able to play out or indulge in live music ourselves has deeper effects on the spirit as well. It’s an essential human joy, being able to gather around rhythm and melody.

"But as long as everyone is safer indoors, it is the right thing to do to share as much from a distance. There are deeper troubles in the world, and you can’t sing if you can’t breathe."

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.