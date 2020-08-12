Sick Riffs: Nick Perri teaches you the fuzz-heavy leads of The Underground Thieves' gnarly rocker, Feeling Good

Sick Riffs #100: We've made it to the 100th episode of Sick Riffs! We hope you've learned a thing or two, but fear not, as we still have plenty more six-string material for your perusal on the way.

In today's episode, we bring you Nick Perri - now of The Underground Thieves, formerly of Silvertide, a guitarist so talented that during a 2004 tour with Van Halen, Eddie himself asked him to stop playing his spotlight solos.

Here, the guitarist joins us to teach you how to play Feeling Good, taken from his newest band's debut record, SUN VIA. It's a fuzz-powered display of electric guitar attitude, and we're sure you're going to dig it.

Perri plays a 1976 Gibson Bicentennial Firebird electric guitar through a Marshall Marshall JTM45 amp - which is powering a Marshall 4x12 cab loaded with four Celestion Alnico Blue speakers. To further achieve his tone, he also runs through a 1965 Fender Tube Reverb Tank and a 1968 Silicon BC183 Ivor Fuzz Face.

"The pandemic has changed the lives of everyone, musicians and entertainers amongst the hardest hit," Perri says. "We’re all doing what we can to keep our art form going, and to spread some joy and positive vibes at this time. For me, that’s the focus. We’ll get through it.”

Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves' debut album SUN VIA is available from August 14, and you can catch their livestream release show on the Ardmore Music Hall YouTube channel.

Support Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves

https://www.nickperrimusic.com/

https://www.nickperrimusic.com/store

https://www.facebook.com/nickperrimusic/

https://www.instagram.com/nickperri/?hl=en

https://twitter.com/NickPerri

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb3iXU-bjlyu-FE3WATkBpw

https://open.spotify.com/artist/0OjUfzFDQCigIFy80hcdsI

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/nick-perri-the-underground-thieves/1515336731

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.