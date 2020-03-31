Sick Riffs: The Buckleys teach you Money's infectious, feel-good hooks

Sick Riffs #5: In today's episode, Aussie sibling trio The Buckleys show you how to play their new single, Money. Blending funky rhythms with enthralling lead lines, this one is fairly simple to learn, but tremendously fun to play.

On the record, guitarist Lachlan Buckley's gear consists of a 1967 Fender Mustang electric guitar, a Roland Blues Cube Artist 212 guitar amp, an EarthQuaker Devices Plumes overdrive and a Strymon BigSky reverb.

"It has definitely got in the way of some of our plans for touring this year, but despite all that we are trying to stay positive and are using this time to work on new music and writing," the band expressed.

"We're also busy working on some social media pieces for everyone in lockdown to hopefully bring a bit of positivity and entertainment into their homes - so stay tuned for that! It's really important we all keep spreading love, happiness and look out for each other during this time."

Support The Buckleys

https://www.thebuckleys.net/

https://www.facebook.com/Buckleysfamilyband/

https://www.instagram.com/the.buckleys/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXV4TNndwaDIpr5ZMHMA0Rw

https://open.spotify.com/artist/5MgruQdD3UhVfysDjMqG7p

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.