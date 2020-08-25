Sick Riffs: Tyler Bryant and Graham Whitford teach you the red-hot pentatonic runs of Crazy Days

Sick Riffs #109: There are few bands in 2020 delivering blues-rock quite as vital as Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown. At only 29, Bryant's often placed among the top players in the game, and it's easy to see why.

The group recently announced their latest full-length album Pressure – which was composed and produced during the COVID-19 lockdown – and dropped its lead single Crazy Days (featuring Larkin Poe's Rebecca Lovell) on August 14.

We included the track in a recent edition of our weekly essential guitar tracks series - owing to its killer pentatonic phrases and slide licks - and now Bryant joins us to teach you it in full.

He wields a 1959 Fender Custom Shop Telecaster to demonstrate the slide parts, and a 1960 Fender Custom Shop Stratocaster electric guitar fitted with a Shawbucker pickup in the bridge for everything else. He runs both through a Orange Custom Shop 50 amp and his signature TB overdrive pedal (made by Rodenberg Amplification).

He's joined by bandmate and fellow guitarist Graham Whitford in the demonstrations, who plays a Dusenberg 59er through a 1959 HW Marshall head.

Support Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.