Sick Riffs: Zack Anderson plays through Blues Pills' hard-rock anthem Low Road - with live on-screen tab!

Sick Riffs #70: Joining us for today's episode is Zack Anderson of Swedish rock quartet Blues Pills. April saw the release of the band's latest single Low Road, which contains some of their most high-octane guitar work to date. The track comes ahead of upcoming album Holy Moly!, and is "one of the heaviest songs [they've] ever written," the band say.

Anderson - who actually played bass with the group until 2019 - plays through the track in full, even supplying you with a live tab so you can follow along!

The now-guitarist weaves his way through the track's tastefully wah-drenched hard-rock lines using a Corsa LCPG electric guitar. After tuning down to D standard (DGCFAD), you'll be ready to go. The solo - which starts at 1:37 - offers you the opportunity to practice your hammer-ons and pull-offs, as well as your rhythmic wah usage.

"The biggest way [COVID-19] has affected me is that by all live gigs being canceled, and with social distancing, its a lot of time spent at home," Anderson says. "I'm trying to use this time for something positive by practicing guitar, and writing new music as much as possible."

