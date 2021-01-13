Slash shares surprise sneak peek at new Epiphone Signature Les Pauls

Slash has shared a surprise teaser of his upcoming string of signature electric guitars – a series of all-new Epiphone Les Pauls.

The new models seem to pay homage to the stylings and finishes of Gibson's Slash Collection of Les Pauls, which were released at NAMM last year.

The Gibsons arrived in Appetite Burst, Anaconda Burst, Vermillion Burst and November Burst, and, if Slash's snap is anything to go by, it is likely that we will see these familiar finishes on the new Epiphones.

Also pictured is a Goldtop model, which is most likely a nod to the "Victoria" Goldtop that Gibson dropped in December.

The Gibson Slash Collection was released in celebration of three decades of partnership with the Guns N' Roses guitar hero, and came jam-packed with attention-grabbing features such as those new finishes and custom pickups.

The rock guitar icon did not reveal anything in the way of specs for the Epiphones, but he did promise that the new models "play and sound great". We were also informed that the new models are "due out this year".

Epiphone has made no official statement and so a release date and price point are currently unknown, so keep an eye out on Slash's Instagram for future glimpses of the guitars.

For those of you pursuing that sought-after Slash tone, Ernie Ball recently released a Limited Edition set of Signature strings, which were designed to deliver the Guns N' Roses star's sound.