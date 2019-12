Well, Kiss are no longer the heaviest band to have their own line of condoms. Slayer has now rolled out custom condoms on their webstore for "when you're going 'South Of Heaven.'""

The Durex-brand condoms will come encased in a Slayer "matchbook," and will be available in a pack of three or six.

You can get more information at this location.

The press release assures us that Slayer's condoms are "FDA-approved and effective against sexually transmitted disease and pregnancy."