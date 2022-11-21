The Smashing Pumpkins recruit Willow for a four-guitar performance of Cherub Rock

By Michael Astley-Brown
published

The guitar star – who is a fan of Billy Corgan’s Reverend signature model – joined the alt-rock legends at the final show of their Spirits on Fire tour

The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan and Willow Smith perform live
(Image credit: Scott Legato/Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Burgeoning electric guitar talent Willow Smith joined the Smashing Pumpkins onstage at a recent show to perform the band’s Siamese Dream classic Cherub Rock.

The performance took place on Saturday (November 19) at the Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, which marked the final date of the Pumpkins’ co-headline jaunt with Jane’s Addiction, aka the Spirits on Fire tour.

With no additional mic set up, Willow was on strictly guitar business for her guest spot, joining the band’s trio of guitarists – Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jeff Schroeder – for a quad-axe onslaught.

While she’s a fan of frontman Corgan’s Reverend Z-One signature guitar, Willow turned to a black-finished Jackson King V for the performance.

Indeed, Jackson models appear to be a new favorite of Smith’s, given she employed a white version for a recent riff on Deftones’ My Own Summer (Shove It).

Corgan and Willow’s paths first crossed earlier this year, when the popstar turned rock provocateur guested on the frontman’s podcast, Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan, where she discussed her appreciation for the Pumpkins catalog, as well as her evolution as a guitarist.

It’s not the first time Willow has received the seal of approval from an alt-rock icon – earlier this year, Les Claypool praised her Primus Instagram cover, stating, “Fine guitar pickin’ there young fiery lass”.

The Spirits on Fire tour has also been notable for a number of guitar change-ups during co-headliners Jane’s Addiction’s set: former Chili Pepper Josh Klinghoffer has been a surprise six-string guest at several dates, while Troy Van Leeuwen has been filling in for Dave Navarro, who continues to suffer with long Covid.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Michael Astley-Brown
Michael Astley-Brown

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism, and has spent the past decade writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar (opens in new tab), Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as the best part of 20 years performing in bands of variable genre (and quality). In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe (opens in new tab).