The Smashing Pumpkins recruit Willow for a four-guitar performance of Cherub Rock

Burgeoning electric guitar talent Willow Smith joined the Smashing Pumpkins onstage at a recent show to perform the band’s Siamese Dream classic Cherub Rock.

The performance took place on Saturday (November 19) at the Los Angeles Hollywood Bowl, which marked the final date of the Pumpkins’ co-headline jaunt with Jane’s Addiction, aka the Spirits on Fire tour.

With no additional mic set up, Willow was on strictly guitar business for her guest spot, joining the band’s trio of guitarists – Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jeff Schroeder – for a quad-axe onslaught.

While she’s a fan of frontman Corgan’s Reverend Z-One signature guitar, Willow turned to a black-finished Jackson King V for the performance.

Indeed, Jackson models appear to be a new favorite of Smith’s, given she employed a white version for a recent riff on Deftones’ My Own Summer (Shove It).

Corgan and Willow’s paths first crossed earlier this year, when the popstar turned rock provocateur guested on the frontman’s podcast, Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan, where she discussed her appreciation for the Pumpkins catalog, as well as her evolution as a guitarist.

It’s not the first time Willow has received the seal of approval from an alt-rock icon – earlier this year, Les Claypool praised her Primus Instagram cover, stating, “Fine guitar pickin’ there young fiery lass”.

The Spirits on Fire tour has also been notable for a number of guitar change-ups during co-headliners Jane’s Addiction’s set: former Chili Pepper Josh Klinghoffer has been a surprise six-string guest at several dates, while Troy Van Leeuwen has been filling in for Dave Navarro, who continues to suffer with long Covid.