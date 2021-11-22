Softube aims to emulate Lemmy’s thunderous tone with Marshall Murder One Lemmy Signature plugin

Softube has released a plugin emulation of Lemmy Kilmister’s favored modified Marshall Super Bass 100W, the Marshall Murder One Lemmy signature.

Affectionately named after the nickname the late Motörhead legend had emblazoned on his own Super Bass, Softube’s latest digital amp emulator is boldly dubbed a precise recreation of the bass icon’s original unit, complete with the “roar and responsiveness” of Lemmy’s original Murder One.

Softube’s Marshall Murder One boasts a 1:1 recreation of the original amp’s interface, complete with two channels, a Presence parameter and a three-band EQ, and was tone-verified using Lemmy’s own Rickenbacker bass guitar.

The plugin was designed in collaboration with Cameron Webb – Motörhead’s Grammy-winning producer – who also captured the cabinet setups Lemmy used in-house and on the road, comprising a Marshall MF280L 4x12” and Marshall 1979L 4x15”.

Webb – who captured the cabinets’ tones at his Maple Sound Studios in California using SM7B, MD421, SM57 and D12 VR microphones – also curated 11 presets that aim to grant instant access to Lemmy’s iconic low-end tones.

“When we set out to make modeling magic with Marshall, we had a bass amp in mind,” said Softube. “What we got with Murder One is a deeply soulful Frankenstein’s monster.

“Not only did the rare tone of Lemmy’s Super Bass 100W help build the legendary band Motörhead, but it laid the foundation for Metallica and every other group in the genre.”

Suitable for both bass guitars and electric guitars – the original Super Bass was also used by Jimi Hendrix and Jimmy Page, after all – the Softube Marshall Murder One Lemmy Signature can be used in the brand’s Amp Room platform, giving users access to two modules that feature the Murder One amp and its unique cab setup.

The Marshall Murder One is available now for $89.

To find out more, visit Softube.