Solar Guitars announces eye-popping Lime Burst additions to its Type V and Type E lines

Solar Guitars has had a busy year, releasing what seems like a near-constant stream of new electric guitars. And the Ola Englund-led company hasn't let up quite yet, recently announcing two new additions to its Type V and Type E lines, the V1.6FRLB and the E1.6FRLB.

The V1.6FRLB features a V-style mahogany body with a flame veneer, 3-piece thin-C maple neck with a 24-fret ebony fingerboard and Luminlay side dots, Solar locking tuners and a Floyd Rose 1000 tremolo system.

Its pickup configuration is a pair of Seymour Duncan Solar humbuckers, which can be controlled via the guitar's master volume, master tone – which has a push-pull toggle for coil-split functionality – and three-way selector switch.

The Explorer-style E1.6FRLB largely boasts the same specs as the V1.6FRLB – including the same body wood, neck construction and pickup configuration – though it has a shorter scale length of 24.75" compared to the V1.6FRLB's 25.5". Both guitars don Solar's signature 12th fret inlay.

Solar Guitars E1.6FRLB and V1.6FRLB

Each guitar sports a visually stunning Lime Burst Matte finish and comes with a gigbag, to boot.

The V1.6FRLB and E1.6FRLB are available now for $999/€999 each. For more information, head to Solar Guitars.