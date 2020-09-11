Trending

Solar Guitars announces two new chug-worthy signature electrics - the GC1.6 Killertone and E1.6 Priestess

The guitars are designed in collaboration with Martyr's Jason Frankhouser and Exhorder's Marzi Montazeri, respectively

Solar Guitars has announced the release of two new signature guitars - the GC1.6 Killertone and E1.6 Priestess.

The GC1.6 Killertone - designed with Jason Frankhouser, guitarist of Martyr, and Bob Dylan's front-of-house engineer - is a six-string electric guitar featuring a mahogany body and maple veneer construction, with a 3-piece thin C-profile mahogany neck and 24-fret ebony fingerboard. The latter is adorned with luminlay side dots and a Killertone 12th fret inlay.

Electronics-wise, the guitar is equipped with Seymour Duncan Black Winter USA pickups with two push-pull volume controls for series/parallel switching, and a three-way toggle switch.

The E1.6 Priestess, meanwhile, is the new signature model of Marzi Montazeri, guitarist for Exhorder - formerly of Philip Anselmo & The Illegals and Superjoint Ritual - and features an white matte-finished alder body, 25.5" 3-piece maple neck and 24-fret ebony fingerboard. It's fitted with Duncan Solar HH pickups, and comes with a gigbag.

The GC1.6 Killertone and E1.6 Priestess are available now for $1,199 and $1,099, respectively. For more information, head to Solar Guitars.