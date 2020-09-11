Solar Guitars announces two new chug-worthy signature electrics - the GC1.6 Killertone and E1.6 Priestess

Solar Guitars has announced the release of two new signature guitars - the GC1.6 Killertone and E1.6 Priestess.

The GC1.6 Killertone - designed with Jason Frankhouser, guitarist of Martyr, and Bob Dylan's front-of-house engineer - is a six-string electric guitar featuring a mahogany body and maple veneer construction, with a 3-piece thin C-profile mahogany neck and 24-fret ebony fingerboard. The latter is adorned with luminlay side dots and a Killertone 12th fret inlay.

Electronics-wise, the guitar is equipped with Seymour Duncan Black Winter USA pickups with two push-pull volume controls for series/parallel switching, and a three-way toggle switch.

The E1.6 Priestess, meanwhile, is the new signature model of Marzi Montazeri, guitarist for Exhorder - formerly of Philip Anselmo & The Illegals and Superjoint Ritual - and features an white matte-finished alder body, 25.5" 3-piece maple neck and 24-fret ebony fingerboard. It's fitted with Duncan Solar HH pickups, and comes with a gigbag.

The GC1.6 Killertone and E1.6 Priestess are available now for $1,199 and $1,099, respectively. For more information, head to Solar Guitars.