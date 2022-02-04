Solar drops 3 new savage-looking, high-spec Canabalismo models

After kicking off the year with five new Fishman-loaded axes, Solar has maintained momentum by announcing three new savage-looking and devilishly spec'd Canibalismo models.

With aesthetics described as “half crime scene and half art gallery”, this fresh trio of electric guitars – boast hand-painted blood spatter-style finishes, so no two guitars ever ship the same. Specs differ between each model, so let's take a deeper dive below.

A1.6SOP Canibalismo

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Boasting Solar's Type A body shape, the A1.6SOP Canibalismo features a swamp ash body, three-piece, set-through C-shaped maple neck, 24-fret ebony fingerboard with a single Solar inlay on the 12th fret and 25.5" scale length.

Electronics include a pair of Duncan Solar humbucking pickups, controlled by a singular volume control and a five-way blade switch. Other appointments include an EverTune bridge, Luminlay side dots, Solar 18:1 locking tuners and a Silver Open Pore Canibalismo finish.

Price-wise, this guitar retails at $1,199.

A2.6FRPN Canibalismo

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Next up, the A2.6FRPN Canibalismo sports a mahogany body, three-piece maple set neck with a thin C profile, 24-fret ebony fingerboard and a 25.5" scale length.

Other features include a Duncan Solar pickups – controlled via a single volume control and a five-way blade switch – Solar 18:1 tuners, white side dots, a Floyd Rose Special tremolo bridge and black hardware.

Wearing an eye-catching Pink Neon Canibalismo finish, this guitar has a price tag of $799.

V1.6AOP Canibalismo

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

And last but certainly not least, the V1.6AOP Canibalismo features Solar's Type V body shape, and boasts a swamp ash body, three-piece set maple neck with a thin C profile, 24-fret ebony fingerboard and 25.5" scale length.

It also packs in a pair of Duncan Solar humbuckers controlled using one volume control and a three-way toggle switch, Luminlay side dots, Solar 18:1 locking tuners, an EverTune bridge and black hardware.

With a sleek Army Green Open Pore Canibalismo finish, the V1.6AOP Canibalismo retails at $1,199.

For more information on these new Canibalismo models, head to Solar Guitars.