Solar Guitars returns with 7 sleek and striking new electrics

Just last month Solar Guitars unveiled five new distressed models, and now the Ola Englund-led company is back with seven more fresh electric guitar designs.

You can get the skinny on all the new models below.

S1.6FRQOB in Quilted Ocean Blue Burst ($1,099)

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

The S1.6FRQOB boasts a Type A alder body with quilted maple veneer, three-piece maple neck with a Thin C profile and ebony fingerboard with 24 stainless steel frets and Luminlay side dots.

Other features include set thru construction, a 25.5-inch scale, Solar locking tuners, a Floyd Rose 1000 bridge, Duncan Solar pickups, one volume and one tone control and a five-way switch with coil tap tones and black hardware.

S1.7LB in Lime Burst matte ($1,299) and S1.6BLB in Blue Burst matte ($1,099)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Solar Guitars) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

The S1.7LB seven-string and S1.6BLB six-string Type S guitars feature mahogany bodies with poplar burl veneers, three piece maple necks with a Thin C profile and ebony fingerboards with 24 stainless steel frets and Luminlay side dots.

There’s also neck thru construction, a 25.5-inch scale (26.5 on the S1.7LB), Solar locking tuners, EverTune bridges, Duncan Solar pickups, one volume and one tone control and a five-way switch with coil tap tones and black hardware.

A2.6CLH in Carbon Black matte ($649)

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

This six-string, left handed Type A model boasts a mahogany body, three-piece maple neck with a Thin C profile and ebony fingerboard with 24 super jumbo frets.

There’s also neck thru construction, a 25.5-inch scale, Solar 18:1 tuners, a fixed bridge, Duncan Solar pickups, one volume and one tone control and a five-way switch with coil tap tones and black hardware.

E1.6FBB in Flame Black Burst matte ($1,199)

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

This six-string Type E guitar features a mahogany body with flamed maple veneer, three-piece maple neck with a Thin C profile and ebony fingerboard with 22 stainless steel frets and Luminlay side dots.

There’s also set thru construction, a 24.75-inch scale, Solar locking tuners, EverTune bridge, Duncan Solar pickups, a three-way toggle switch, one volume and one tone control with push-pull for coil tap and black hardware.

GC1.6FRC in Carbon Black matte ($949)

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

This six-string Type G guitar sports an alder body with carved top, a three-piece maple neck with a Thin C profile and ebony fingerboard with 24 stainless steel frets and Luminlay side dots.

Other features include set thru construction, a 24.75-inch scale, Solar locking tuners, a Floyd Rose 1000 bridge, Duncan Solar pickups, a three-way toggle switch, one volume and two tone control with push-pull for series/parallel wiring and black hardware.

GC1.7FBB in Flame Black Burst matte ($1,299)

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

This seven-string Type G guitar features an alder body with carved top and flamed maple veneer, three-piece maple neck with a Thin C profile and ebony fingerboard with 24 stainless steel frets and Luminlay side dots.

There’s also set thru construction, a 25.5-inch scale, Solar locking tuners, EverTune bridge, Duncan Solar pickups, three-way toggle switch, one volume control and two tone controls with push-pull for series/parallel wiring and black hardware.

