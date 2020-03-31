Solar Guitars unveils 5 head-turning distressed electrics

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from Ola Englund’s Solar Guitars – at least relative to the company’s usual steady stream of new releases.

But that drought ends now, with the introduction of five new LTD electric guitar models with distressed finishes.

You can check out the fresh guitars below.

A1.6D-27 LTD

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

The A1.6D-27 LTD is a six-string baritone with a type A alder body, three-piece maple neck with a thin C profile and ebony fingerboard with 24 stainless steel frets and Luminlay side dots. There’s also a 26.5-inch scale length, Solar 18:1 locking tuners, EverTune bridge, Duncan Solar pickups with one volume and one tone control, and distressed hardware and body finish.

A1.6FRD LTD

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Similar to the baritone, the A1.6FRD LTD features a type A alder body, three-piece maple neck with a thin C profile and ebony fingerboard with 24 stainless steel frets and Luminlay side dots. There’s also a 26.5-inch scale length, Solar 18:1 locking tuners, Duncan Solar pickups with one volume and one tone control, and distressed hardware and body finish. In place of the EverTune bridge is a Floyd Rose 1000 tremolo.

GC1.6D LTD

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

The GC1.6D LTD sports a type GC carved alder body, three-piece maple neck with a thin C profile and ebony fingerboard with 24 stainless steel frets and Luminlay side dots. Other features include a 24.75-inch scale , Solar 18:1 locking tuners, EverTune bridge, Duncan Solar pickups with two volume controls with push pull for series/parallel switching and one tone control and distressed hardware and body finish.

E1.6D LTD

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

The E1.6D LTD features a type E carved alder body, three-piece maple neck with a thin C profile and ebony fingerboard with 22 stainless steel frets and Luminlay side dots. There’s also a 24.75-inch scale, Solar 18:1 locking tuners, EverTune bridge, Duncan Solar pickups with one volume knob and one tone control with push / pull for coil cut and distressed hardware and body finish.

V1.6D LTD

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

The V1.6D LTD sports a type V carved alder body, three-piece maple neck with a thin C profile and ebony fingerboard with 24 stainless steel frets and Luminlay side dots. Features include a 25.5-inch scale, Solar 18:1 locking tuners, EverTune bridge, Duncan Solar pickups with one volume and one tone control with push / pull for coil cut and distressed hardware and body finish.

All models come with a gigbag and hand signed and numbered certificate, and are available for $1,199, with the A1.6FRD LTD coming in at $1,099.

For more information, head to Solar Guitars.