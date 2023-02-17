Solar adds four mid-priced models to Dimebag Darrell-inspired Type-X electric guitar lineup

By Jackson Maxwell
published

The shred-ready models each feature stainless steel frets, a pair of Duncan Solar humbuckers, and – in all but one case – a tone knob with push/pull coil-splitting capabilities

Solar's four new Type-X Series guitars
(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Earlier this month, Solar Guitars – the ever-busy electric guitar company led by YouTube guitarist Ola Englund – introduced its new Type-X design with the unveiling of the company's first high-end electric guitar, the XF6FRFSB.

Now, Solar has added four mid-priced models to the Dimebag Darrell-inspired Type-X lineup, the X1.6AN, X1.6C, X1.6 Canibalismo+, and X1.7MP+. 

We'll take you through each guitar in greater detail below.

X1.6 AN ($1,299)

Image 1 of 2
Solar's new X1.6AN electric guitar
(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Leading off the lineup is the X1.6AN, so named for its Antique Natural finish. The guitar sports an alder body with a 24,75”, thin C-shaped, three-piece maple neck highlighted by an ebony fretboard packing 22 super jumbo stainless steel frets and Luminlay side dots.

Sounds on the six-string come by way of a pair of Duncan Solar humbuckers, which can be tweaked by a volume knob, a tone knob that features push/pull coil-splitting capabilities, and a three-way toggle pickup switch.

Hardware on the guitar, meanwhile, comes in the form of an EverTune bridge and Solar 18:1 locking tuners. The X1.6 AN also comes with a custom-fitted wooden hardshell case.

X1.6C ($1,299)

Image 1 of 2
Solar's new X1.6C guitar
(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Aside from the black matte Carbon finish that gives the guitar part of its name, the X1.6C is identical to its Antique Natural-finished sibling.

You can see the model up-close in the video above.

X1.6 Canibalismo+ ($1,399)

Image 1 of 2
Solar's X1.6Canibalismo+ guitar
(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

The aggressively-styled X1.6 Canibalismo+ retains many of the specs of its X1.6 siblings, with a few key differences.

First and foremost, its body is Swamp Ash, as opposed to alder, with hotter Duncan SolarPlus humbuckers – in place of standard Duncan Solars – providing the guitar's sonic attack. 

The Canibalismo+ also features a more streamlined control set, with just a single volume knob alongside its three-way toggle pickup switch. The guitar is outfitted with a unique black splatter over redopen pore matte finish, and comes with a custom-fitted wooden hardshell case.

X1.7MP+ ($1,499)

Image 1 of 2
Solar's new X1.7MP+ guitar
(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

The X1.7MP+, meanwhile, is a 7-string guitar that's finished in a smooth Metallic Purple Gloss, and combines elements of all of its X1.6 counterparts.

Its swamp ash body features a thin C-shaped, three-piece, 25.5" maple neck that boasts an ebony fretboard with 22 super jumbo stainless steel frets and Luminlay side dots. 

Two Duncan Solar Plus humbuckers – controlled by a volume knob, a tone knob with push/pull coil-splitting capabilities, and a three-way toggle pickup switch – an EverTune bridge, and Solar 18:1 locking tuners round out the spec sheet of the guitar, which, like its Type-X counterparts, comes with a custom-fitted wooden hardshell case. 

Solar's X1.6AN and X1.6C guitars will begin shipping in late May 2023. The X1.7MP+ and X1.6 Canibalismo+, meanwhile, are both available now.

For more info on the guitars, visit Solar (opens in new tab).

