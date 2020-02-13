Somebody recreated John Frusciante's ridiculously enormous pedalboard - and it sounds right on the money

Plenty of people are excited about John Frusciante’s return to the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

But maybe no one more so than YouTuber Kentaro Kiuchi, who took it upon himself to recreate the electric guitar player’s rather massive pedalboard, and then rip through a dozen or so top Frusciante/Peppers moments. And because he is an avowed superfan, Kiuchi even sprinkles in some live jams from various Peppers shows.

Watch Kiuchi manipulate his Ibanez WH10 wah for By the Way and Around the World; kick on the Boss DS-2 Turbo Distortion for Dani California; go wild on the Digitech Whammy pedal for the Coachella intro jam (that’s 2007, not 2003 or 2013, of course); and rev up the MXR Micro Amp for Can’t Stop.

Other pedals visible on Kiuchi’s board include the Electro-Harmonix POG, Big Muff and English Muff’n, Line 6 FM4 Filter Modeler and DL4 Delay Modeler, Guyatone Vintage Tremolo, a whole mess of Moogs and much, much more.

And if you want to actually not only sound like John but also play like him, check out our guide to his style and sound.