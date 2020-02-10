Sonata Marketing’s Modern Vintage range combines classic guitar and bass designs with modern features

Sonata Marketing has announced the Modern Vintage range, designed to “evoke classic guitar and bass designs that incorporate updates and improvements that affect usability without diluting the sound, look and feel of the instruments that inspired them.”

The new line is comprised of the MVS electric guitar and MVJ4 and MVP4 basses.

The MVS guitar boasts an alder body, torrefied maple neck, Indian rosewood fingerboard, vintage Kluson-style tuners, a dual-action/two-way truss rod, a vintage-style bridge with a steel saddle, a vibrato tailpiece and a trio of custom wound single-coil pickups. Finishes are Three-Tone Sunburst, Black and Firemist Silver Metallic.

The MVJ4 bass, meanwhile, has an alder body, torrefied maple neck, Indian rosewood fingerboard with a 9.5-inch fretboard radius, Hipshot Ultralite “lollipop” tuners, a dual action/two-way truss rod, a pair of custom wound passive single-coil pickups and a vintage-style bridge with steel saddles.

MVJ4 in Burgundy Mist Metallic (Image credit: Sonata Marketing)

The MVP4 swaps in Hipshot Ultralite “clover key” tuners and one passive custom wound, hum-cancelling split pickup.

The MVJ4 bass is offered in Burgundy Mist Metallic, Black and Olympic White with matching headstock, while the MVP4 comes in Three-Tone Sunburst, Black and Olympic White, also with matching headstock.

Modern Vintage instruments start at $1,499. For more information, head to Sonata Marketing.