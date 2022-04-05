Spector unveils new NS Pulse II line of bass guitars

Spector has expanded its NS Pulse line of bass guitars with a trio of new NS Pulse II models.

Boasting a number of finishes and wood choices that are new to the NS Pulse lineup – which was first launched in November 2020 – the series also features the first six-string NS Pulse bass.

Each NS Pulse II model is built with a swamp ash body with a quilted maple top, and a three-piece bolt-on roasted maple neck sporting a Macassar ebony fingerboard with 24 frets. The scale length of the four-string measures up at 34 inches, while the five- and six-string basses feature 35-inch scale lengths.

Electronically, all three NS Pulse II models boast a pair of EMG pickups – P/Js on the four-string, 40DCs on the five-string and 45DCs on the six-string – controlled by a pair of volume knobs and a Spector TonePump Jr. preamp with a two-band EQ featuring bass and treble boost knobs.

Elsewhere, they're fitted with a locking bridge, sealed die-cast tuners, illuminating side dots and a custom Spector 12th-fret inlay. All hardware, meanwhile, is finished in black.

Image 1 of 3 Spector NS Pulse II four-string Black Cherry (Image credit: Spector) Image 2 of 3 Spector NS Pulse II five string Ultra Violet (Image credit: Spector) Image 3 of 3 Spector NS Pulse II six-string Black Stain (Image credit: Spector)

The four-, five- and six-string Spector NS Pulse II models ring up at $1,299, $1,399 and $1,499, respectively. The four- and five-string models are available in Black Stain, Black Cherry and Ultra Violet finishes, while the six-string can only be acquired with a Black Stain finish.

For more info on the basses, visit Spector (opens in new tab).