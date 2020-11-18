Spector unveils its first-ever sandblasted bass model, the NS Pulse

US bass co Spector has unveiled its first-ever sandblasted bass guitar – the NS Pulse.

While the new model's striking finish first catches the eye, what's under the hood is perhaps even more impressive.

Available in both four- and five-string configurations, the NS Pulse features a Spector NS-shaped swamp ash body, three-piece bolt-on roasted maple neck and 24-fret Macassar Ebony fingerboard.

(Image credit: Spector)

Electronics differ depending on string setup – the four-string model boasts an EMG P/J pickup set, while the five-string sports a pair of EMG 40DC humbuckers. Present on both, however, are two volume controls and two-band active EQ courtesy of Spector's proprietary TonePump Jr preamp.

Other features include a die-cast locking bridge, sealed die-cast tuning machines and a graphite nut. A gigbag comes included with every purchase.

Both the four- and five-string model are available in either a Cinder Red or Charcoal Grey finish, and start at $1,099.99 and $1,199.99, respectively.

For more information, head over to Spector.