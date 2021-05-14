Squier partners with Andertons and Chicago Music Exchange for new line of Classic Vibe electric guitars

Squier has partnered with Chicago Music Exchange and Andertons for an exclusive new line of Fender Special Run electric guitars .

The range – which is only available at the two aforementioned retailers – comprises six limited-edition Squier models: two Thinline Telecasters, two Jaguars, a Stratocaster, and a Bass VI.

Tele-wise, there's two '60s Thinline models – one in Metallic Black and the other in Butterscotch Blonde. Both semi-hollow offerings sport a pair of Fender-designed single coils – with the bridge pickup housed in a traditional Telecaster bridge plate – as well as bone nuts, vintage-style tuners and C-shaped necks.

Differences include the pickguard – the Metallic Black model dons a unique anodized silver scratchplate, while the Butterscotch Blonde's is a three-ply, black-white-black design.

In terms of the Jaguars, there's a '70s model in Purple Metallic and a '60s model in Shell Pink. Both feature Fender-designed Alnico pickups connected to a traditional Jaguar electronics layout, a 24" scale length, classic offset tremolo system and maple neck.

Differences, however, include headstock finish, pickguard and fingerboard inlays – the '70s Jag boasts a natural headstock, tortoiseshell scratchplate and block inlays, while the '60s model features a body-matched Shell Pink headstock, three-ply mint green pickguard and dot inlays.

The '60s Stratocaster sports the same color scheme as the '70s Jaguar, with a Purple Metallic finish, tortoiseshell pickguard and natural headstock. Other features include a vintage-style tremolo, three Fender-designed alnico single coils, narrow-tall frets, a bone nut and a traditional Stratocaster-style electronics layout.

And finally, the Bass VI features the same Shell Pink finish as the '60s Jag, as well as a poplar body, three Fender-designed Alnico single coils, its trademark 30" scale length – the same as a short-scale bass guitar – and 21-fret fingerboard. This instrument is also tuned one octave lower than a standard electric guitar.

Prices for each model are shown below. For more information, head to Andertons or Chicago Music Exchange .