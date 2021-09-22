Watch St. Vincent perform the electrifying title track of her new movie, The Nowhere Inn, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

St. Vincent’s David Lynch-esque rockumentary, The Nowhere Inn, arrived earlier this month, and now Annie Clark has followed up the release with a Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance, during which she performed the film’s electrifying title track.

The soulful-yet-atmospheric rendition of the number, which pendulum-swings between stripped-back vocal-driven soundscapes and full-throttle high-fuzz stabs, sees St. Vincent don her famed Ernie Ball Music Man signature guitar to devastating effect.

Supported by her backing band – who are dutifully accessorized with matching Annie Clark-style wigs – St. Vincent is given free rein to flex her formidable vocals and infectious guitar skills.

After rattling off some venue-rumbling strums, St. Vincent then straps on a metal slide for some pinpoint-accurate ‘board-spanning slides, before casting it into the shadows of the stage and continuing to push her DiMarzio mini-humbuckers to the limits.

The Nowhere Inn is taken from the Bill Benz-directed film of the same name, which follows a fictitious portrayal of Annie Clark who decides to fully embrace the St. Vincent persona. The results are, as you can probably imagine, quite strange.

It was Benz’s feature length directorial debut, having previously partnered with St. Vincent for the Down music video.

Clark was joined on the cast list by Carrie Brownstein of Sleater-Kinney, both of whom also penned the script for the film.

Of her recent mockumentary, St. Vincent told Variety, "It was an incredibly warm and welcoming way to do my first foray into acting, because it was a script that I’d co-written with my best friend, and playing versions of myself. So it was as soft a landing as one could get."

St. Vincent’s recent feature film escapade maintained her hectic 2021 schedule, which has already seen her release the slinky Daddy’s Home – her sixth studio album – as well as a souped-up version of her signature six-string.