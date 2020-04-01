Start playing today with $50 off a Yamaha F335 acoustic guitar and 20% off accessories at Guitar Center

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it's likely you've found yourself with lots of time to spare whilst stuck at home. Luckily, the biggest musical instrument retailers across the country are still taking orders online, so why not use this time productively and learn to play guitar?

Guitar Center are offering $50 off this awesome Yamaha F335 acoustic guitar - a perfect instrument for beginners, or indeed anyone looking to expand their collection with a high-quality, low-cost strummer. At an original retail price of $159.99, this represents a saving of over 30%.

Boasting a dreadnought body shape with a spruce top, rosewood fingerboard and bridge and meranti back and sides, the guitar has a construction which truly belies its price point. You can also choose between a range of color variations, including Black, Natural and Tobacco Brown Sunburst.

To sweeten the deal further, the retailer is offering 20% off selected accessories when bought with the guitar, including tuners, straps, picks, capos and strings - meaning you can construct a bundle that'll kickstart your guitar journey for under $200.