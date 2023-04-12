NAMM 2023: Sterling by Music Man adds St. Vincent’s Goldie signature model to its lineup, alongside new Mariposa, Cutlass, Valentine and Albert Lee models

NAMM 2023: Sterling by Music Man has lifted the curtain on its 2023 collection of electric guitars, which is headlined by a more affordable version of St. Vincent’s highly popular Goldie signature guitar.

Joining Sterling’s existing version of St. Vincent’s flagship signature six-string, the Goldie is a long-awaited addition to the Sterling lineup, and is accompanied by a range of updates across the brand’s Cutlass, Albert Lee, Valentine and Mariposa ranges.

These updates arrive predominantly in the form of aesthetic overhauls, though some functional and tonal upgrades can also be found scattered across the 11-strong drop.

For a full breakdown of each model, read on below.

Sterling by Music Man St. Vincent Goldie

Image 1 of 2 Sterling by Music Man St. Vincent Goldie in Cashmere (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man) Sterling by Music Man St. Vincent Goldie in Velveteen (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man)

At long last, almost two years after Ernie Ball Music Man unveiled the reimagined, $2,999-priced Goldie St. Vincent signature model, Sterling by Music Man has finally introduced a more affordable version, which weighs in at $829.

Despite being over two grand cheaper, the model boasts the same eye-catching aesthetic flair as its full-priced sibling, arriving with the original gold foil St. Vincent signature pickups, quirky offset body shape and unique fretboard inlays.

Furthermore, two of the original colorways are also on offer – Velveteen and Cashmere – with Sterling’s Goldie only slightly veering away from the blueprint in areas of build and hardware. A nyatoh body is used rather than an okoume one – though a roasted maple neck retains its spot – with a vintage-style tremolo bridge replacing the chrome plated original piece.

Other specs include a faithful rosewood fingerboard and color-matched reverse headstock, as well as an identical control layout comprising a five-way switch and master volume and tone knobs.

Sterling by Music Man Mariposa

Sterling by Music Man Mariposa in Daphne Blue (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man)

Another highly prized angular signature guitar in the Sterling by Music Man ranks, Omar Rodríguez-López’s Mariposa has been given a fresh lick of paint for 2023, now arriving in the none-more-pastel Daphne Blue. Besides the cosmetic shake up, it’s the standard Mariposa model, featuring a roasted maple neck, a pair of humbuckers and a vintage-style tremolo bridge.

Daphne Blue is the fourth color to be inducted into the Mariposa lineup – following Imperial White, Dorado Green and Pueblo Pink Satin – and, dare we say, quite possibly the nicest.

Like its forebears, the new-look Mariposa is available for $599.

Sterling by Music Man Albert Lee AL40P

Image 1 of 2 Sterling by Music Man Albert Lee AL40P in Sherwood Green (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man) Sterling by Music Man Albert Lee AL40P in Vintage Cream (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man)

Another new arrival to Sterling’s signature lineup for 2023 is a revamped Albert Lee model. A popular template for Ernie Ball’s regular Family Reserve drops, the standard-run Sterling six-string has been treated to Sherwood Green and Vintage Cream, and has been altered to feature a pair of P-90 pickups that swap out the original’s humbuckers.

Other notable differences include a lightweight poplar body and roasted maple neck, both of which replace the mahogany and hard maple alternatives of the flagship Lee guitar.

Elsewhere, the Albert Lee AL40P flashes either block or dot inlays depending on the chosen finish and a two-point tremolo, and carries a price tag that reads $599.

Sterling by Music Man Valentine Chambered

Image 1 of 2 Sterling by Music Man Valentine Chambered in Butterscotch (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man) Sterling by Music Man Valentine Chambered in Natural (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man)

Rounding off Sterling’s 2023 signature lineup is the Valentine Chambered – a release that takes the brand’s classy Valentine design to luxurious new heights with the arrival of a chambered, f-hole-equipped design.

James Valentine’s latest model still has its key ingredients – white ash body, roasted maple neck and locking tuners are among them – but now arrives in either Butterscotch or Natural colorways that complement the sem-hollow vibe.

Furthermore, the Butterscotch iteration has also been fitted with a tune-o-matic-style bridge and Bigsby tailpiece – an appointment that is totally new across all Sterling and Ernie Ball Music Man models. While the other comes equipped with a hardtail bridge, both feature a pair of humbuckers and a standard Valentine control circuit.

Unfortunately, Sterling hasn’t yet confirmed an official US price for its newest Valentine models.

Sterling by Music Man Cutlass CT30HSS

Image 1 of 2 Sterling by Music Man Cutlass CT30HSS in Mint Green (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man) Sterling by Music Man Cutlass CT30HSS in Vintage Sunburst (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man)

Moving on into Sterling’s standard range, the brand has introduced two new Cutlass guitars. The first, the CT30HSS, is “inspired by vintage guitars but made with modern adornments”, with Sterling doubling down on the vintage vibe by introducing two new finishes: Vintage Sunburst and Mint Green.

Despite the flashy new looks, the CT30HSS stays true to its flagship design, boasting a HSS pickup configuration, versatile five-way switch and a vintage-style tremolo. Plus, at $349, it’s the brand's cheapest model of 2023.

Sterling by Music Man Cutlass CT50 Plus

Image 1 of 2 Sterling by Music Man Cutlass CT50 Plus in Chalk (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man) Sterling by Music Man Cutlass CT50 Plus in Aqua Grey (Image credit: Sterling by Music Man)

If the above didn’t exactly rewrite the script, the all-new CT50 Plus certainly hopes to do so, bringing to the table a fresh take on the CT50 template. According to Sterling, the changes have taken the Cutlass “to the next level”, with the CT50 Plus featuring a roasted maple neck, locking tuners and vintage-style tremolo.

Available in Chalk and Aqua Grey, the guitar’s main attraction is arguably those new Modern HSS pickups, with the black pickguards certainly adding a suave aesthetic undertone to proceedings. It’s also worth mentioning those ornate block inlays and the push/pull mid boost control that's present for extra sonic versatility.

Described by Sterling as “the perfect all-in-one workhorse for any modern player”, the CT50 Plus is available for $649.

To find out more, head over to Sterling by Music Man (opens in new tab).