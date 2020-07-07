Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde and Joe Bonamassa to guest on new Derek Sherinian album, The Phoenix

It’s been a good month for Dream Theater-related solo album news, and now here’s more: former DT keyboardist Derek Sherinian, also known for his work with Sons of Apollo, Black Country Communion and many, many others, will release a new album, The Phoenix, on September 18 2020.

The record, his first solo effort since 2011’s Oceana, features an insane lineup of guest electric guitar players, including Zakk Wylde, Kiko Loureiro, Sherinian’s Black Country Communion bandmate, Joe Bonamassa, and his Sons of Apollo bandmate Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal.

Also on tap for the record is Steve Vai, who Sherinian said in a statement “has always been on my hit list. But it was when I played keyboards on the Generation Axe tour of Asia in 2017 that I asked him to play on my record, which he gladly accepted.”

(Image credit: Inside Out Music)

Further appearances on The Phoenix include bassists Tony Franklin, Jimmy Johnson and Billy Sheehan and longtime drummer Simon Phillips.

“I truly feel that this is my best solo record to date,” Sherinian said. “Simon [Philipps] and I put a lot of energy into the writing, and I am grateful to all of the great players that contributed to this recording."

For more information, head to Derek Sherinian’s official Facebook page.