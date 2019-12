SuperHeavy -- the supergroup featuring Mick Jagger, AR Rahman, Damian Marley, Dave Stewart and Joss Stone -- have just premiered their new music video for the track "Miracle Worker." You can watch the video below.

Yesterday, SuperHeavy announced the track listing to their self-titled debut album, which you can find here.

The album, which was produced by Jagger and Stewart, will be released on September 19. The first single from the album, "Miracle Worker," was released last month.