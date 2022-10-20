Supro looks to offer vintage crunch in abundance with new Amulet 1x10 combo amp

Supro has added another combo amp to its lineup, the Amulet 1x10.

Inspired by the vintage tones offered by the great Supros of yore, the Amulet 1x10 is an all-tube guitar amp designed for the studio, smaller gigs and quiet practice.

Based around a single 6L6 power tube, and one 12AT7 and three 12AX7 preamp tubes, the amp is said to (opens in new tab) produce "warm, blooming" cleans up to noon on the volume knob, with the crunch you'd expect from a Supro coming in past noon, and "singing, violin-like" overdrives when cranked to the max.

If you're looking more for more of a Wipe Out sound than a Communication Breakdown tone, though, the Amulet also features all-tube reverb and tremolo effects.

Up top, the Amulet features Volume, Treble, Bass, Speed, Reverb and Depth controls, and a standby switch.

A three-way power attenuator, meanwhile, lets users choose between 1, 5 and 15 watts of power, funneled through the amp's 10” Celestion Creamback speaker.

The Supro Amulet 1x10 weighs in at 29 pounds, features Black Scandia tolex and a hemp grille cloth with gold thread, and is housed in a poplar cabinet with a vinyl dog bone handle. It's available now for $1,199.

It's the first combo Supro's released since late 2021, when the company announced its "first loud clean amp," the 50-watt Royale.

