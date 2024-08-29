Sweetwater's Labor Day sale strikes the right chord with a mind-blowing $1,300 off B.C. Rich and up to $600 off select D'Angelico and Guild semi-hollows

With Labor Day upon us, it can mean only one thing – huge savings on your favorite guitar brands! With hearty discounts on everything from D'Angelico to Gretsch, B. C. Rich to Jackson now might be the best time to treat yourself to that special piece of musical equipment you've been eyeing. Whether that's a shred-worthy electric guitar , an angelic acoustic guitar , or a thunderous new bass , there’s plenty to get excited about this Labor Day.

It seems the biggest names in music retail have gone all in this year, with the likes of Guitar Center, Musician’s Friend, Fender, Positive Grid, and more slashing prices on some of their most popular products, but we think the most exciting offers come courtesy of Sweetwater. Right now, you can score a whopping up to 50% off a huge range of music-making goodies .

As you’d expect, if you want to take advantage of these tasty deals, you'll want to be quick, as these sales events tend to only last for a day or two. Below, we’ve highlighted a few of our favorite discounts so you can save some time and go straight to the good stuff.

Sweetwater: Labor Day sale 2024

Sweetwater’s Labor Day event is a who’s who of big-name brands, with hearty discounts on B.C. Rich, Neural DSP, Roland, D'Angelico, Gretsch, and so much more. The sale ends on September 3, so you'll want to be quick if you spot something you like.

First up, we have to give a shout-out to the absolutely stunning D'Angelico Excel DC Tour Semi-hollow in the frosty Slate Blue. This drop-dead-gorgeous instrument features a laminated semi-hollow maple body, a 3-piece maple/walnut neck, an ebony fingerboard, and a duo of Supro Bolt Bucker pickups. Better yet, you can save a mind-blowing $600 off the price this Labor Day! Don't worry if blue isn't your color; there are four other versions available with the same discount.

Looking for something that shreds? Well, we've found just the thing. The B.C. Rich USA ST Legacy is a high-performance guitar designed for contemporary players. Featuring a contoured alder body, Shredzilla neck, ebony fingerboard, and high-octane DiMarzio humbuckers, this serious axe will make short work of even the most demanding of parts. And the best part? For Labor Day, Sweetwater has just slashed $1,300 off the price. Yeah, you got that right, $1,300 off!

Turning our attention back to something more traditional, there's up to $600 off a range of Guild guitars and basses, including the insanely popular Starfire IV, Starfire II, X-175, and more.