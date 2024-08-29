Sweetwater's Labor Day sale strikes the right chord with a mind-blowing $1,300 off B.C. Rich and up to $600 off select D'Angelico and Guild semi-hollows

By
published

The music retail giant has just dropped its Labor Day sale a few days early, and it includes insane discounts on the likes of Gretsch, Roland, Ernie Ball, Blackstar, and more

Labor Day Sale
(Image credit: BC Rich)

With Labor Day upon us, it can mean only one thing – huge savings on your favorite guitar brands! With hearty discounts on everything from D'Angelico to Gretsch, B. C. Rich to Jackson now might be the best time to treat yourself to that special piece of musical equipment you've been eyeing. Whether that's a shred-worthy electric guitar, an angelic acoustic guitar, or a thunderous new bass, there’s plenty to get excited about this Labor Day. 

It seems the biggest names in music retail have gone all in this year, with the likes of Guitar Center, Musician’s Friend, Fender, Positive Grid, and more slashing prices on some of their most popular products, but we think the most exciting offers come courtesy of Sweetwater. Right now, you can score a whopping up to 50% off a huge range of music-making goodies

Sweetwater:&nbsp;Labor Day sale 2024

Sweetwater: Labor Day sale 2024
Sweetwater’s Labor Day event is a who’s who of big-name brands, with hearty discounts on B.C. Rich, Neural DSP, Roland, D'Angelico, Gretsch, and so much more. The sale ends on September 3, so you'll want to be quick if you spot something you like. 

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Daryl Robertson
Daryl Robertson
Senior Deals Writer

Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Future Music magazine, and MusicRadar.com.

During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, Feeder, Thrice, and more. In a past life, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs. 

Daryl is also a fully qualified sound engineer, holding a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay. 