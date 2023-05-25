Sweetwater’s Memorial Day sale is the place for pedal lovers with sizable discounts on Line 6, Eventide, Walrus Audio, Pigtronix and more

It may be early, but the Memorial Day guitar sales are well and truly underway – and this latest offering from Sweetwater might just be the place to get your pedal fix. From now until 31 May, you can bag sizable discounts on a range of effects pedals and accessories at Sweetwater . So whether you’re looking for the ultimate overdrive, an epic delay, or even if you just fancy refreshing your electric guitar strings, you’ll be sure to find a deal to get excited about here.

Sweetwater's sale represents some of the biggest names in pedals, and we couldn’t be happier with what’s on offer. Here at Guitar World, we absolutely loved the new Line 6 DL4 MkII delay, with the pedal scoring an impressive 5 stars in our review. So, you can imagine how happy we are to see a whopping $80 slashed off the price. Check out our full Line 6 DL4 MkII review to see exactly what we thought of this hi-tech delay.

Sweetwater: Pedals and accessories sale

Save big on a wide range of effects pedals and accessories this Memorial Day at Sweetwater. All the biggest names in music gear are represented with the likes of Ernie Ball, D’Addario, Line 6, Eventide, Walrus Audio, Pigtronix and more

Fans of quirky and unmistakable sounds can rejoice, as there is currently 15% off a range of Jackson Audio pedals from the Optimist Classic Overdrive, Bloom Optical Compressor, New Wave Stereo Chorus and many more. So, if you’ve thought your tone needs a shake-up, one of these pedals will undoubtedly do that.

There is also a generous up to 50% off Pigtronix pedals, which includes their famed Infinity 2 Looper. Other highlights include 40% off the T-Rex Diva Drive and $300 off the Universal Audio OX Reactive Amp Attenuator.

Obviously, there are many more pedals on offer, as well as a range of strings, capos, stands, and straps. So we implore you to take a look for yourself and see what takes your fancy. This sale only runs until 31 May, so you’ll need to be quick!

Need help choosing the right pedal for you? Our buyer's guides are here to help