Synyster Gates and Zacky Vengeance Named Best Guitarists at Revolver Golden Gods Awards

Synyster Gates and Zacky Vengeance of Avenged Sevenfold won the Epiphone® Best Guitarists Award at the 3rd Annual Revolver Golden Gods Awards Wednesday night at Club Nokia in Downtown Los Angeles. The award was presented by Robb Flynn of Machine Head and Wayne Static of Static X.

Black Veil Brides won the Best New Band Award, which was presented by Duff McKagan, and Rammstein were presented the Samson/Zoom® Best Live Band Award by Charlie Benante of Anthrax and Mike Portnoy.

Even William Shatner got an award: Honorary Headbanger, as presented by Scott Ian of Anthrax and The Damned Things and comedian Brian Posehn.

Check out Revolver for a complete list of the evening's winners, presenters and performers.

The Revolver Golden Gods Awards -- presented by Epiphone -– is America’s only hard-rock and heavy-metal award show. Highlights from the show will be broadcast on VH1 Classic on May 28.