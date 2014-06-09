Ted Nugent Premieres New Song, "She's Gone," Featuring Sammy Hagar —Listen

Ted Nugent has premiered a new song — "She's Gone" — and you can check it out below.

The track, which is off Nugent's new album, SHUTUP&JAM!, features Sammy Hagar on vocals. The album will be released July 8 via Frontiers Records.

SHUTUP&JAM! marks the first all-new studio album from the Motor City Madman in seven years.

“My guitar has never gently weeped, but she does sucker punch me mercilessly at regular intervals," Nugent said in a press release. "‘She's Gone’ is just another example of what we do together every day after I complete my ranch chores at home in Texas, and the MotorCity soulmusic slugfest erupts into spiritual love songs like this.

"Sammy Hagar said he wasn't interested in writing or singing any more pop songs, so he fell in love with this masterpiece jam-out instantly. Clearly Sammy and I deserve each other. And she's gone."

Hagar added: “When I first heard Ted's demo of this song, I immediately responded with ‘I'm in.’ Ted's ripping the guitar like the days of old…very inspiring to sing to a track like that—old-school blues riff, hard-edged rock and roll on fire!”

Nugent’s “SHUTUP&JAM! TOUR”: