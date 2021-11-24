Watch the Beatles perform Get Back during their Savile Row rooftop performance in new Get Back preview

Ahead of the release of Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back documentary tomorrow (November 25), Disney+ has shared an all-new teaser clip from the film – and it’s arguably the best we've seen so far.

Taken from the Fab Four’s rooftop performance at London’s Savile Row on January 30, 1969, the sneak preview sees Paul McCartney and co make their way through the bite-y, gain-tinged exchanges of Get Back – the documentary’s titular song, which arrived on the band’s last-ever studio album, Let It Be (1970).

Unfortunately, the snippet is agonizingly short – barely one-minute long – though it gives us plenty to salivate over ahead of the documentary’s full release.

For starters, the audio quality sounds top-drawer, which should come as no surprise, really, considering Jackson and his team had access to archives of previously unheard audio files. It’s a field day for Beatles gear gurus, too, with the HD-quality picture showing the group with some of their most iconic instruments.

While Paul McCartney wields his Hofner 500/1 bass guitar – disturbed from retirement due to Macca envisioning Get Back as a return to the band’s rock ‘n’ roll roots – John Lennon can be seen donning his trusty Epiphone E230TD Casino for some improvised licks.

That just leaves George Harrison, who holds down Get Back’s meaty chord progression with his Fender Rosewood Telecaster. This is only a glimpse of the gear we can expect to see in the documentary – much more has been teased in the trailer.

The quick-fire clip is the second tantalizing teaser to be lifted directly from the film, after we were treated to a behind-the-scenes shot of the band rehearsing I’ve Got A Feeling last week.

Prior to that, Disney+ had released a stirring official trailer, as well as a five-minute extended clip that dropped in December last year.

The first installment of The Beatles: Get Back will arrive tomorrow (November 25) on Disney+, with the following episodes airing on consecutive days up until November 27.