The best Gibson and Epiphone Black Friday deals so far - save up to $400

The Black Friday guitar deals are seriously heating up, with more and more six-strings joining the ever-growing list of discounted gear, but what has got our hearts racing is the epic deals on Gibson and Epiphone guitars that are flooding in. Gibson - and by extension Epiphone - has long been the go-to for players seeking a timeless guitar tone, that never goes out of style.

The one thing that can put players off the idea of a brand new Gibson or Epi is the price, well luckily we’ve found some enticing deals, so you can get your new axe without hurting your wallet. Guitar Center is slashing $400 off the insanely popular Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V Flame Top as well as the Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V plain top .

Don’t worry if you don’t have the budget to stretch to a full-blown Gibson, as Musician’s Friend offering $50 off a Sparkling Burgundy SG and if you have your heart set on a single cut, you can get $50 off an Epiphone Gold Top LP .

Below you’ll find what we believe are the best offerings on these iconic guitars from across the web right now.

Black Friday Epiphone Les Paul deals

Epiphone Les Paul Traditional Pro IV: $499 Epiphone Les Paul Traditional Pro IV: $499 , now $449

What is better than a Gold Top LP? A discounted Gold Top. Loaded with Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers with push/pull coil-splitting this is a surprisingly versatile guitar - and right now you can bag $50 off this stunning Epiphone Les Paul, bringing the price down to only $449!

Epiphone Les Paul Custom: was $729 Epiphone Les Paul Custom: was $729 , now $629

Guitars don’t come much classier than this limited-edition Inspired By Gibson Epiphone "Tuxedo" Les Paul Custom. Thanks to the Antique Ivory finish, it's a drop-dead stunner, and it’s got the tones to match, which arrive courtesy of the creamy ProBuckers. Its spec sheet has got the DNA of a classic Gibson, but the unique aesthetics will ensure you stand out in a sea of regular old burst-finished Les Pauls.

Black Friday Gibson Les Paul Deals

Gibson Les Paul Trad Pro V Flame Top: $2,999 Gibson Les Paul Trad Pro V Flame Top: $2,999 , $2,599

With a saving of $400, now might be the best time to bag yourself the Les Paul of your dreams. Loaded with a set of Tradbucker humbuckers, this LP has all the grunt you'd expect from this famous single-cut, while the advanced switching under the hood allows you to access a myriad of tones.

Fancy the above guitar in a different color? Well, today is your lucky day, with the Blueberry Burst option also available.

Black Friday ES-335 deals

Epiphone ES-335 Traditional Pro: was $599, now $479 Epiphone ES-335 Traditional Pro: was $599, now $479

Not only is this good-looking semi-hollow a good $120 cheaper than Epiphone’s regular ES-335, it has the added bonus of coil-splits for its Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers. Throw in a classic layered maple body, rounded C mahogany neck and choice of four finishes, and you get a winner of a Black Friday Epiphone deal.

Black Friday Epiphone SG deals

Epiphone SG Traditional Pro: Was $499, now $449 Epiphone SG Traditional Pro: Was $499, now $449

The SG is a powerhouse of a guitar with a tone that can shake a room. This horned devil is much loved by Angus Young, Tony Iommi and Derek Trucks for its mid-focused tone, and singing high-end - and you can save $50 off the Epiphone SG Traditional Pro at Musician’s Friend.

Black Friday Epiphone Hummingbird deals

Epiphone Hummingbird EC Studio: $479 Epiphone Hummingbird EC Studio: $479 , now $379

Regardless of style, from heavy strumming to light fingerstyle, it's all nectar to the Hummingbird. This iconic acoustic looks like a dread and can sound like a dread, but it has a softer, more tender side too. Fantastic build quality, a solid spruce top and Fishman electronics make this 'bird an absolute bargain at $379 at Guitar Center.