These 17 outstanding Prime Day guitar deals are still live – electric guitars, acoustics, pedals, amps and more

It's been two days of full-on guitar-based bargains, but that's Amazon Prime Day now over - Jeff Bezos has packed up his sleigh and won't be back until next year. This year's Prime Day event saw some truly epic savings on a multitude of musical equipment, so whether you were seeking out a brand new acoustic guitar , electric guitar , or guitar amp , you were sure to find a deal tailor-made for you.

Don't worry if there's an extra space on your multi-guitar stand, an empty case that needs filling, or just enough room to squeeze another pedal onto your pedalboard , as there are plenty of deals still to be had. Luckily for you, we've rounded up 17 of our favorites that are still up for grabs.

Still can't find what you're looking for? There are even more live deals still kicking about on our Prime Day guitar deals hub. Ok, let's do this!

Fender Player Strat HSS: Was $809.99, now $649.99

Are you looking for a contemporary Fender Stratocaster? Well, look no further than the Fender Player Stratocaster HSS Plus. This ultra-modern guitar is capable of producing searing lead tones as well as the crisp, clean tones you'd expect from a Strat. Right now, you can get a whopping $160 off!

Squier Classic Vibe ‘60s Jazzmaster: Was $429.99, now $349.99

Squier's giant-killing Classic Vibe range is perfect for anyone, from beginners to experts - and the '60s Jazzmaster can attest to that. All of those iconic Jazzmaster tones are right at your fingertips with the traditional Jazzmaster trem and electronics. An Indian Laurel fingerboard and 'C' shaped Maple neck provide an ultra comfortable playing experience, and the throwback vibe that Squier does so well is catered for via the vintage-style frets. Grab the Surf Green model for $349.99, or the Shell Pink option for $359.99 until June 23rd.

Ukutune Prime Day sale: Use code PDUKE to save 50%

Treat yourself to one of eight killer Ukutune ukes this Prime Day, starting from a crazy $24.99. Whether you want a soprano, concert or tenor, there are options for players of all abilities and ages up for grabs. With each ukulele you'll get a free extra set of Aquila Nylgut strings and a gig bag, to make sure you've got everything you need to get playing. Until June 30th, use the discount code PDUKE for 50% off.

Orange Crush 20: $169 , now $139. Save $30 at Amazon

Get one of the best practice amps you can buy right now for only $139. This amp is equipped with two channels for both clean and dirty playing, a high-gain preamp, three-band EQ and a CabSim-loaded headphone output for quiet-yet-uncompromising practice sessions.

Ibanez GSRM20 Mikro bass: $257.13 , now $179.99, save $77

Don't be fooled by the short-scale design, because what the GSRM20 Mikro lacks for in size it makes up for in massive low-end tones. The ergonomics and build make it perfect for younger players looking to begin their bass journey, while those looking for a suitable studio addition capable of a variety of tones will be equally impressed. Available in three classy colorways for ultimate aesthetic and tonal versatility, the Mikro is an excellent no-nonsense four-string workhorse.

Positive Grid Spark: Was $299, now $259 + free bag

Even without the Prime Day discount, the Positive Grid Spark is phenomenal value for money, making $40 off a no-brainer. Featuring over 10,000 seriously impressive amp sounds courtesy of the BIAS tone engine and intelligent Bluetooth connectivity, the Spark is so much more than just a practice amp. Look no further if you're on the hunt for an amp that can take your playing to the next level.

Fender FT-2 Professional Clip-on Tuner: $29.99 , now $16.99

Stocking up on guitar essentials this Prime Day? Well, you might want to start with a clip-on tuner - and it might as well be from a trusted brand like Fender. Right now, you can grab the Fender FT-2 Clip-on tuner for only $16.99.

ProCo Rat 2 distortion pedal bundle: Was $120 , now $90

Bag one of the most iconic distortion pedals of all time – and a host of extras including an instrument cable, power supply and box of picks – for under 100 bucks. Secure this $30 saving quick, because we don't expect it to be available for long.

D'Addario EXL110 XL 10 Pack: Was $42.99, now $32.99

You can never have too many electric guitar strings, right? REgularly changing strings no only improves your tone, but also the life of your frets. It's always more fun to spend your money on new pedals or guitars, but if you don't change your strings regularly enough, then you're not getting the best out of your instrument. As an early Prime Day surprise, Adorama is knocking $10 off a ten pack of D'Addario EXL110 XL electric guitar strings, so get changing them and get playing! You have no excuses now!

Ibanez TS808 Tube Screamer: Was $151.80, now $137.27

The Tube Screamer has been used by countless guitar players for its ability to push an amp into natural overdrive, while the mid-range boost means you're always heard. Get 10% off at Amazon right now.

Ibanez Mini Chorus: Was $95, now $80

If you need a chorus pedal that will take up as little room as possible, then the Ibanez Mini Chorus is the pedal for you! This all-analog pedal currently has $9 off at Amazon.

GLS Audio 20ft Tweed Cable: Was $21.44, now $16.49

Like your cables with a little bit of vintage class? Well, then you'll want to take full advantage of the healthy discount on the GLS Audio 20ft guitar cable on Amazon right now. This durable cable is perfect for any guitarist or bass player looking for a high-quality cable with an angled jack on one end and straight on the other.

Marshall Monitor II ANC: $319.99 , now $249.99, save $70

A huge $70 saving - this time when you buy from Marshall direct. Not only do these Active Noise Cancelling-toting cans sound great, but you'll get up to 30 hours of wireless playback with ANC activated... and up to 45 hours without it.

Marshall Major III Bluetooth: £109.99 , now £74.98

What a deal this on the very dependable Major III cans. These foldable Bluetooth cans deliver over 30 hours of wireless playback, plus custom-tuned 40mm drivers which push enhanced bass, smooth mids and clear highs into your lug holes.

Waves’ PRS SuperModels: Was $129.99, now $35.99

If you're into recording your guitar, you'll understand the pain of never being able to dial in your tone just right. That's where Waves come in, with their fantastic PRS SuperModels amp plugins. Created in collaboration with Paul Reed Smith himself, you'll have access to superb models of the PRS Archon, Dallas and Blue Sierra/V9 amps - making dialling in your recording tones easier than ever. Waves has slashed the price on this bundle twice as an early Prime Day treat, so make sure you use the code SPARK40 to get your extra 40% off.

Positive Grid BIAS FX 2 & AMP 2: up to 50% off

Let's hear it for the music makers this June with great savings to be made on Positive Grid's BIAS products. If you're familiar with Positive Grid then you'll already know how powerful and impressive their BIAS software is. With BIAS FX 2, you'll be granted access to a massive library of amazing guitar effects, and BIAS Amp 2 allows you to play through your favorite amps - or design your very own.