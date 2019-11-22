This guitar made of actual nails is the most metal electric ever

We’ve seen electric guitars made of colored pencils. Guitars made out of epoxy resin. Even guitars made out of paper.

But this may be the weirdest build yet – at the very least, it’s certainly the most metal.

Tim Sway, who fashions all types of items out of reclaimed materials, has posted a YouTube video in which he crafts a guitar from the nails he’s pulled from the reclaimed pallets and boards used in other builds.

Watch as he pounds nail after nail into the wood body – using a hammer also made of nails.

(Image credit: YouTube/Tim Sway)

Then, to make the whole thing even more metal, Sway takes a blowtorch to the nails to melt them down.

As can be seen in the demo at the end of the video, the guitar not only works, but actually has a pretty good tone. But be careful – during some intense picking, Sway’s demo man, Kenny Bullard from the band Xenosis, gets his hand stuck on a nail near the volume knob.

If this sounds like your type of thing, Sway has the guitar – slyly named the Tetanuscaster – for sale for $1,995 at New Perspectives Music.

As it says in the description: “Yes, you may get hurt playing this, but it is so worth it.”