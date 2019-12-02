SOLD OUT: This is the cheapest Ibanez AZ deal we’ve ever seen: just $899 for one of the best electric guitars you can buy

Sorry, everyone, this deal has sold out - but there's another Ibanez Prestige AZ2204F still available, and you can check out our guide to the best Cyber Monday guitar deals for more.

The Ibanez AZ Series is pretty much the hottest electric guitar line-up in the world, so when we saw $400 slashed off Ibanez’s Prestige AZ2204F, we thought that would be the best Cyber Monday deal you could grab on this superlative guitar line - but now ProAudioStar has gone better, lopping the same amount off the AZ242F TSG and bringing the price down to $899; that’s an absolute snip for one of the very best electric guitars you can buy today.

You get a staggering spec for your money here: there’s a roasted maple neck and fretboard, with super all-access neck joint for complete and utter fretting freedom, while luminescent side dots ensure you’re in no danger of losing your way on a darkened stage.

(Image credit: Ibanez)

The specially designed Seymour Duncan Hyperion pickups can be tweaked via the dyna-MIX 10 switching system and Alter switch for 10 realistic single-coil and humbucker sounds.

Finally, there’s an exhaustively well thought-out hardware list, including a Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut, stainless steel frets, Gotoh Magnum Lock machineheads and a Gotoh T1502 tremolo. And that’s not to mention the striking Tequila Sunrise Gradiation finish (but before you ask, that’s the only finish available).

This insane deal may very well have won Cyber Monday - grab it while it lasts over at ProAudioStar.

