This mega 50% off Fender Play deal is ideal for beginner guitar players

By Daryl Robertson
published

Teach yourself guitar, bass or ukulele with a years subscription to Fender's much-loved guitar lesson platform

This mega Black Friday Fender Play deal is ideal for beginner guitar players - bag 50% off a year's subscription
(Image credit: Fender)

If you’re planning on teaching yourself guitar, or simply want to brush-up on some areas of your playing, then we've got the Black Friday Fender deal for you. Right now Fender are offering new users the chance to bag a full years subscription to Fender Play for 50% less (opens in new tab)

With contemporary tunes from Ed Sheeran and Billie Eilish, metal and alt-rock anthems from Pantera and Nirvana to evergreen classics from The Beatles, The Stones, Elvis Presley and thousands more, you won’t run out of songs to keep you interested - and at this price, it won't break the bank either. 

This Black Friday you can bag a 50% discount on a 12-month subscription. If you are a beginner player or you just want to improve your playing, this is the Black Friday guitar deal for you! 

View Deal (opens in new tab)

To get started, follow the link above and sign up. From there, the Play app will guide you into a personalized lesson plan, walking you through courses made up of thousands of easy-to-follow lessons. From your first chords to soloing and beyond, Play has you covered.

Fender has also included fun features such as the Chord Challenge, which will make sure you develop key skills like quick, tidy chord changes without getting bored. You also get access to the Fender Play community, which is full of players on a similar journey, and a great place to get – and give – advice and tips!

To take advantage of this fantastic online guitar lessons offer and fast-track your progress on guitar, bass or ukulele, click on the deal above and start playing today!

You can learn more in our full Fender Play review.

Daryl Robertson
Daryl Robertson

First and foremost, I'm a guitar enthusiast – a fanatic, some might say. I'm a firm believer that most of the world's problems can be solved with a Gibson SG and a catastrophically loud amp. As Senior Deals Writer on Guitar World, I write about guitars for a living, but in a past life, I worked in music retail for 7 years, advising customers on the right guitars, basses, drums, pianos, and PA systems for their needs. I also have a passion for live sound; I'm a fully qualified sound engineer with experience working in various venues in Scotland, where I live with my wife and dog. 