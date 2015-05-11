Three Sisters Perform Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" on 'Ellen' — Video

Last month around this time, we posted an insanely popular video of three young sisters from Monterrey, Mexico—better known as the Warning—whose cover of Metallica's "Enter Sandman" pretty much took over the internet for a few days.

Daniela (guitar), Paulina (drums) and Alejandra (bass), who were 14, 12 and 9 when the video was made (2014), were working to raise funds in the hopes of attending the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

By April 9, 2015, they had raised more than $9,500 of their $30,000 goal. They also were trying to get the attention of Ellen DeGeneres in hopes that they could appear on Ellen.

Well, they got their wish; all of their wishes, pretty much. Late last month, the Warning appeared on Ellen and performed Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train." After their performance, Ellen presented the girls with gigantic checks totaling $30,000.

Check it out below.