Tom Morello announces deluxe photo book, Whatever It Takes

Tom Morello has announced the release of a new photo book, Whatever It Takes, which captures the electric guitar player’s “life as a guitarist, songwriter, singer and political activist.”

According to publisher Genesis Publications, the hardback photo book documents Morello’s “late start in learning the guitar and early bands, through to forming Rage Against the Machine, his transition into working with the melodic vocals of Chris Cornell in Audioslave, his solo work and collaborations, and on to Prophets of Rage.

“Throughout the book Morello reflects on how his 'calling' of activism drives his work. He recounts the protests and controversies that he has encountered in his mission to use his guitar as a means to share ideas worth fighting for.”

In addition to first-person commentary, the book features photos of Morello and his guitars, as well as handwritten notes, set lists and other images from his archives.

(Image credit: Genesis Publications)

“This is a book about a lifelong mission,” Morello said. “A mission that more often can be felt rather than articulated. There are clues to the nature of the mission in the guitar riffs, the crazy solos, the lyrics, and in the shared sweat and solidarity of friends and comrades onstage and off.”

He continued, “I dug deep into my garage and photo albums to find pictures that I hadn't seen in many years. Some of the photos show history in the making. Some are historically rocking. And some are historically embarrassing.”

Whatever It Takes will be published on October 13 and is available for preorder here.

The book is also offered as a limited edition, signed bookset, housed in a Solander box and including an exclusive seven-inch vinyl and a Little Red Songbook, a booklet of songs and chord charts from the Nightwatchman.

To order the limited edition, head to Genesis Publications.