Watch Tool play Undertow live for the first time since 2002

Tool have surprised fans with a rare live performance of Undertow, the title track from their 1993 debut album.

The band opened with the song at their March 3 show in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena, treating fans to a shock change to their setlist. The gig marked the first time Tool have played Undertow onstage for almost 20 years, having last performed it in April 2002.

Currently, the band is on tour in support of 2019 album Fear Inoculum, playing a run of dates that were rescheduled from 2020 due to the pandemic.

Recent sets have seen Tool draw heavily on the latest album, with the band seemingly keen to ensure it gets a fair outing amid the upheaval of the last two years.

Arguably, though, following the drudgery of the pandemic, it is also the ideal time to drop some old favorites and lift some spirits, so Tool have left a little time to raid the back catalogue, too.

Recent shows have seen frequent performances of Opiate from their 1992 debut EP of the same name (having celebrated its 30th anniversary this year with an extended reworking of the track) as well as Ænima epic Pushit and The Grudge from 2001’s Lateralus.

The North American leg of the Fear Inoculum tour will run until March 20 before the band head over to Europe to perform across the continent from April 23.

Head to Tool’s official site to see the full list of dates and purchase tickets.