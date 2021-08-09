Tosin Abasi reveals Animals As Leaders have finished tracking their new album as he shares tap-heavy teaser clip

Tosin Abasi, guitarist with progressive metal innovators Animals As Leaders, has confirmed the group have finished tracking their fifth album.

The guitarist broke the news via Instagram, sharing a brief clip of the last guitar part he was recording. The clip teases a pretty intense tap-happy track with Abasi showcasing one of his Abasi Concepts instruments – a J Larada in Capri Orange – in the process.

Details about the new Animals As Leaders record are still pretty light on the ground, but it will represent their first studio album since 2016’s The Madness Of Many.

Abasi has posted a few brief clips of new demos online across the past year, but appears to have been keeping busy with his Abasi Concepts brand, recently releasing the Tele-inspired Space T range.

Meanwhile, Javier Reyes has composed music for The Relentless – the fictional band (featuring Andy Biersack and Ben Bruce) at the heart of streaming series Paradise City.

Animals As Leaders also hosted a one-off streaming event in July 2020, performing seven tracks, including Arithmophobia, Ectogenesis, Tooth and Claw and Physical Education.