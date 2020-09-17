Trending

Upgrade your Sadowsky – or any J-style bass – with the new Sadowsky VTC Retrofit Kit

The company has also unveiled the Onboard Bass Preamp, offering the same controls and active preamp found on Sadowsky models

Sadowsky's Vintage Tone Control (VTC) Retrofit Kit
Sadowsky has introduced the Vintage Tone Control (VTC) Retrofit Kit, an upgrade for older Sadowsky bass guitars or similar models without a tone control and a stacked potentiometer for treble and bass.

The VTC Retrofit Kit includes a tandem potentiometer for treble and bass, a push/pull potentiometer for the passive tone control and all necessary assembly parts.

Additionally, Sadowsky has released the Onboard Bass Preamp (4-Knob System), a completely prewired system offering the same controls and active preamp found on all Sadowsky basses.

The preamp is designed for installation on most J-style basses with a metal control plate.

Onboard Bass Preamp (4-Knob System)

Controls include Volume, Pan (Balance), VTC (Vintage Tone Control) and Treble / Bass. The treble and bass controls are boost only, and the VTC control is passive, with the maximum setting a flat EQ.

The preamp can be installed either with the included control plate or mounted through a rear control cavity in either a four-in-line or diamond pattern.

The VTC Retrofit Kit is available in November for €99 (approx. $115), while the Onboard Bass Preamp has an October release date and is priced at €159 (approx. $185).

For more information, head to Warwick.