Video: Eric Clapton Performs "Tears in Heaven" from 2013 Crossroads Guitar Festival DVD

Crossroads Guitar Festival 2013 — the CD and DVD/Blu-ray souvenir of Eric Clapton's latest star-studded charity concert, which took place this past April at Madison Square Garden in New York City — will be released Tuesday, November 19.

GuitarWorld.com has posted several officially released performances from the DVD, and we've got a good one for you today.

Check out Clapton's live version of his emotional early 1992 single, "Tears in Heaven."

Crossroads Guitar Festival 2013 contains five hours of performances and includes 45 songs by Clapton, Jeff Beck, the Allman Brothers Band, John Mayer, Blake Mills, Keith Richards and many more.

The second video below is an official teaser clip from the DVD.