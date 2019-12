Earlier this week, Foo Fighters showed up at a Los Angeles-area pizza joint — and played a 23-song set.

The intimate show can be considered a warmup for their upcoming tour, which kicks off later this week in Mexico.

The band, which squeezed into the tiny performance area at the aptly named Rock & Roll Pizza in Moorpark, California, ripped through "Learn to Fly," "White Limo," and "Arlandria," all of which are included in the fan-filmed video below.

Enjoy!