Zakk Wylde and Foo Fighters Play Black Sabbath's "N.I.B." — Video

What better way to celebrate the birthdays of two major "Guitar World Land" stars—Zakk Wylde and Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl—than to watch them in action, together, just a few days ago.

Below, check out a just-posted, fan-filmed video of Wylde, Grohl and Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins playing Black Sabbath's "N.I.B." at Grohl's "surprise" birthday party last weekend at the Forum in LA.

They do it old-school style, just three pieces, with Wylde on vocals and guitar, Grohl on bass and Hawkins on drums. "N.I.B." originally appeared on Black Sabbath's 1970 debut album, the appropriately titled Black Sabbath.

Wylde was born January 14, 1967. Grohl emerged exactly two years later. On this same date in 1858, French emperor Napoleon III escaped an attempt on his life by Felice Orsini, an Italian patriot who was later executed. Go figure!