Video: Guitar World Plays New Rocksmith Game, Episode 3

Welcome to another episode of the "Guitar World Plays Rocksmith" video series, where different Guitar World staffers play Rocksmith, a new authentic guitar game.

Rocksmith was created by Ubisoft, and it represents the next stage in the evolution of the guitar game. It's the first and only guitar game that lets you plug in with your own guitar, and it is available for Playstation 3 and Xbox 360. The game teaches you how to play guitar, charts your progress and builds your skills as you play.

So far, we've seen two episodes featuring Gear Editor Paul Riario (See the stories in the "Related Content" to the left to check them out). This episode features Guitar World intern Nick Vallese playing "Ducks," one of the games within Rocksmith.

Stay tuned for more episodes! In the meantime, check out rocksmith.ubi.com for more info about Rocksmith.

And now, Nick Vallese playing Rocksmith: