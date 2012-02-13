Video: McCartney, Springsteen, Grohl, Walsh Jam on Beatles 'Abbey Road' Medley at Grammys

One of the highlights from last night's 54th Grammy Awards broadcast on CBS was the event's final moment -- a performance of The Beatles' "Golden Slumbers," "Carry That Weight" and "The End" by Paul McCartney and his band.

The medley is from side two of Abbey Road, the last album recorded by The Beatles.

During "The End," McCartney was joined on stage by Bruce Springsteen, Joe Walsh and Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, and all six guitarists (including Rusty Anderson and Brian Ray from McCartney's band) took turns playing brief solos, just as McCartney, George Harrison and John Lennon did on the original 1969 recording.

The medley was McCartney's second performance of the night. Earlier, he played "My Valentine," a song from his new album, Kisses On The Bottom, with a guitar solo by Walsh, filling in for Eric Clapton, who plays the solo on the album.

Check out the video of the jam below. "The End" starts around the 3:20 mark.

From left, the guitarists are Springsteen, Walsh, Anderson, McCartney, Grohl and Ray (who plays bass during "Golden Slumbers" and "Carry That Weight"). That's Paul "Wix" Wickens on keyboards and Abe Laboriel Jr. on drums.